Victoria Monét brings daughter to Beyoncé concert: 'One of my all time biggest dreams came true'

Victoria Monét fulfilled one of her "biggest dreams" recently when she took her daughter, Hazel, to Beyoncé's concert. In a post shared to Instagram, she revealed Hazel has long been a fan of Bey and Blue Ivy, sharing her daughter's reaction amid a brief review of the show.

"Hazel has been a fan of her music since before she could walk and often requests to watch her performances and documentaries! She was with me and all her aunties having a TIME and I can tell she really enjoyed seeing everyone else dressed in the same theme once we arrived! She was excited!!!" Victoria recalled.



"The show was flawless and the energy in the stadium felt so celebratory and beautiful! It was super amazing to see Hazel actively studying and engaged in the show (she held that bread in her hand and stared for a good hour straight) she's also a HUGE fan a Blue and was pleasantly surprised to her and Rumi on stage! When they left the stage she said 'where did her daughter go' lol," she continued.

Victoria then shared that Hazel expressed her desire to be an entertainer for a living. "She said this is what she wants to do when she grows up! My heart melted and it was such a special moment that I can’t wait to ask her if she remembers when she’s older," she penned. "Until then I will continue to show her the BEST of the best to ever do it!! @beyonce WE LOVE YOU!!!!"

Bey's Cowboy Carter tour kicked off Monday at LA's SoFi Stadium, where she will perform again Thursday night.

