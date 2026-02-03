Wale releases 'Watching Us' music video featuring Leon Thomas

Wale performs onstage during the One Musicfest 2025 day 1 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Wale has released the music video for "Watching Us" featuring Grammy winner Leon Thomas.

Directed by Hidji, the visual contrasts Wale's quiet, intimate moments at home with his partner against scenes of them — as well as Leon — navigating the busy nightlife scenes. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

"Watching Us," which samples Goapele's classic "Closer," appears on Wale's eighth studio album, everything is a lot.

In other Wale news, he's set to perform at Coachella as part of the Heineken House lineup. Other artists on the bill include Sean Paul, Big Boi and Coi Leray.

