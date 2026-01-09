Watch Keke Palmer in trailer for Peacock's 'The 'Burbs'

Keke Palmer stars in the remake of the 1989 horror-comedy film The 'Burbs, which originally featured Tom Hanks. The official trailer has just been released.

Keke plays Samira, who reluctantly moves with her husband, played by Jack Whitehall, to his childhood home in Ashfield Place, dubbed the "safest town in America." She becomes intrigued by the old Victorian house across the street, rumored to be a murder house that's "haunted as f***."

Determined to find out more, Samira and her neighbors take it upon themselves to investigate. Samira insists that they're not breaking the law. "From a legal standpoint, we're not breaking in," she says. "OK, we're walking into an unlocked house."

Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch and Kapil Talwalkar are also in the cast.

The 'Burbs, premiering Feb. 8 on Peacock, is one of Keke's many projects, or "children." She recently told Marie Claire her "favorite child right now has been Practice by Palmer," a platform where she shares her life lessons, wisdom and more.

Keke also revealed she's studying to become a Pilates instructor and with her busy schedule, has managed to improve her time management.

"I started really being conscious about trying to make more time for myself. I always have a good five hours in the morning to myself where I'm waking up early and I'm doing whatever I want to do. I'm going for a walk. I'm going for a run. I'm going and doing a Pilates class. I'm having a little smoothie or a shake," she says.

"Those rituals really help me to feel secure in myself because those are things that I'm doing with myself. That's been a huge shift for me."

