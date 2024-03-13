Watch video for Eminem's "Doomsday 2" with Lyrical Lemonade brand

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Eminem is flaunting his rapping skills in the video for Lyrical Lemonade's "Doomsday 2." In the newly released video, directed by Cole Bennett, Em emerges from a yellow curtain and walks through a chaotic office with papers scattered on the ground and bodies on the floor, among other things.

As he makes his way through the hallway, we see Big Sean, Swae Lee, Cordae, Denzel Curry and a few other familiar faces. The music video is now available on YouTube.

"Doomsday 2" is one of many songs featured on the Lyrical Lemonade brand's debut album, All Is Yellow, out now. Also on the album are Latto, Swae Lee and Aminé on the song "Special," Lil Durk and Kid Cudi on "Guitar in My Room" and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

