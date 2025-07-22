The Weeknd headlining NYC's annual Global Citizen Festival

The Weeknd is headlining this year's Global Citizen Festival, the advocacy organization announced on Tuesday. He'll take the stage at Central Park's Great Lawn in New York City on Sept. 27, following performances by Tyla, Mariah the Scientist, Ayra Starr and fellow headliner Shakira.

The Weeknd's set will mark seven years since his first performance on the Global Citizen stage in 2018, according to Global Citizen, while Tyla and Mariah will make their big debuts.

Free tickets for Global Citizen Festival can be earned by taking action on the organization's issues of focus: providing energy access for people across Africa, ensuring 30,000 children around the world have access to education and sports, and protecting the Amazon rainforest.

More information can be found at GlobalCitizen.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.