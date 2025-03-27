What is AP automation and what are the benefits of using it?

Brex explains that instead of going through paper invoices one by one and manually entering data into AP systems, finance teams are using technology to capture, process, and approve payments with greater speed and accuracy.

Many companies accept slow, manual accounts payable processes as an unavoidable part of operations. Paper invoices pile up, data entry consumes valuable time, and approval delays frustrate vendors. These inefficiencies do more than create extra work. They increase costs, limit financial visibility, and prevent finance teams from focusing on strategic initiatives.

According to a 2024 PYMNTS Intelligence report, about half of the invoices received by the average enterprise are paper documents, with nearly 2 in 5 B2B payments processed manually. But businesses are moving away from these outdated workflows by adopting AP automation.

Instead of going through paper invoices one by one and manually entering data into the AP system, finance teams use technology to capture, process, and approve payments with greater speed and accuracy. The results are meaningful improvements for a business: lower costs, better cash flow management, and stronger vendor relationships. In this article, Brex explains how AP automation works, the specific benefits it delivers, the most common tasks to automate, and how companies of all sizes are using it to transform their finance operations.

What is accounts payable (AP) automation?

Accounts payable (AP) automation is a technology solution that digitizes and streamlines the invoice-to-pay process by eliminating manual data entry and paper-based workflows. This approach leverages optical character recognition (OCR), artificial intelligence, and machine learning to automatically capture invoice information, route approvals, and execute payments while maintaining detailed digital records. Organizations implementing AP automation typically experience reduced processing costs, faster payment cycles, fewer accounting errors, and improved financial visibility. Finance teams can redirect their time to strategic activities rather than transaction processing, creating value throughout the organization.

Challenges of a manual accounts payable process

The true cost of manual accounts payable processes extends far beyond visible expenses like paper and postage. This hidden financial burden creates operational friction across the entire organization, impacting everything from staff productivity to vendor relationships.

Labor-intensive time drain

AP teams waste valuable hours opening mail, sorting invoices, and manually entering data instead of focusing on financial analysis and strategy. This limits invoice processing capacity and creates bottlenecks during peak periods.

Costly processing errors

Human errors in data entry lead to duplicate payments that cost businesses a meaningful percentage of their annual disbursements. Missed early payment discounts further erode potential savings on every invoice.

Financial visibility gaps

Finance leaders operate with incomplete information about current liabilities and upcoming cash requirements. This visibility gap forces reactive financial management instead of strategic planning and proactive cash flow optimization.

Audit trail weaknesses

Paper-based departments struggle to locate supporting documentation scattered across filing cabinets, email inboxes, and shared drives during audits. This increases compliance risks and consumes valuable staff time in document retrieval.

Vendor relationship strain

Invoices physically routed for approval frequently sit on desks or get lost, extending payment cycles and damaging supplier relationships. Frustrated vendors may reduce payment terms, limit credit, or prioritize other customers as a result.

Forward-thinking organizations are addressing these interconnected challenges by implementing automated AP solutions that transform the entire invoice-to-pay process.

How accounts payable automation works

Modern AP automation directly addresses these manual challenges through a structured digital workflow that transforms invoice processing from receipt to payment. This technology-driven approach systematically eliminates inefficiencies at every step.

Step 1: Invoice capture

Automation software automatically receives and centralizes documents from multiple channels including email, supplier portals, EDI, and scanned paper. This eliminates the labor-intensive time drain of mail handling and prevents documents from being lost or misplaced. Organizations implementing digital capture significantly reduce invoice receipt time, allowing AP teams to process documents the same day they arrive.

Step 2: Data extraction

OCR technology reads invoice documents and extracts critical information like vendor details, invoice numbers, amounts, and line items with high accuracy across varying invoice formats. This eliminates the most labor-intensive aspect of AP processing and substantially reduces manual keying errors, addressing both the time drain and error challenges simultaneously.

Step 3: Validation rules

Extracted data flows through predefined validation checks that compare invoice details against purchase orders, receiving documents, and vendor master data. Automated two way matching verifies that purchase order information and invoice data correspond correctly, ensuring pricing, quantities, and terms align before approval. These automated controls flag discrepancies before they become payment errors, reducing the number of duplicate payments and virtually eliminating the coding errors common within manual processes.

Step 4: Approval routing

Digital workflows automatically route documents to appropriate reviewers based on organizational hierarchies and spending authorities. The software tracks approval status and sends reminders for pending items, improving vendor relationships by cutting approval times from weeks to days. Companies report substantially faster approval cycles after implementing digital routing.

Step 5: Payment execution

Intelligent automation schedules payments according to optimal timing to capture early payment discounts while managing cash flow needs. This vendor payment automation transforms the financial visibility gap by providing precise control over payment timing and execution. After implementation, organizations consistently increase early payment discount capture.

Step 6: Documentation storage

All documents, approvals, communications, and payment records are digitally preserved in a searchable repository with appropriate retention policies. This directly solves audit trail weaknesses by creating perfect documentation records. Organizations save significant time annually in audit preparation after implementing digital documentation solutions.

Benefits of using AP automation

Organizations implementing AP automation consistently report four primary advantages that transform their finance operations and deliver measurable business value.

Cost and time savings

Finance teams process invoices significantly faster while handling higher volumes without adding headcount. Staff previously dedicated to manual data entry now contribute to analytics and strategic initiatives. Companies report processing three to four times more invoices per person after implementation, freeing up resources for higher-value activities.

Improved accuracy

Finance teams spend less time correcting errors and more time on proactive financial management. Automated invoicing software verifies that invoice details correspond with original purchase information, eliminating discrepancies in pricing, quantities, and terms. Duplicate payments virtually disappear, preventing wasted funds and embarrassing vendor conversations. Data consistency improves dramatically across the organization, creating a single source of truth for financial information.

Cash flow visibility

Decision-makers gain accurate, real-time insights into current and projected cash requirements. Finance teams transition from reactive payment processing to strategic cash flow optimization. This visibility allows intelligent decisions about payment timing to capture early payment discounts or preserve cash when needed, directly improving working capital management.

Fraud prevention

Finance teams can confidently face audits, knowing they have complete documentation and consistent processes. Unusual transactions or vendor changes trigger automatic alerts before payments occur. Internal controls strengthen naturally through enforced approval workflows and properly segregated duties, reducing both external fraud attempts and internal policy violations.

10 tasks you can automate with AP automation

AP automation software eliminates the manual, repetitive tasks that consume your finance team's valuable time. By implementing a comprehensive solution, you can redirect staff focus from transaction processing to more strategic financial activities.

1. Eliminate manual invoice sorting

Staff no longer open mail or manually forward documents, gaining back hours each week. Digital capture automatically processes invoices from email, supplier portals, and scanned documents while maintaining a digital timestamp for every document received.

2. Remove data entry burden

Team members redirect their focus from tedious keying to financial analysis and decision support. OCR technology transfers information across various invoice formats without manual entry, eliminating the most time-consuming aspect of AP processing.

3. Prevents costly payment errors

Finance teams avoid embarrassing duplicate payments and vendor relationship damage. Automated validation instantly compares invoice details against purchase orders and flags legitimate discrepancies in quantity, price, or terms before they become payment issues.

4. Accelerate approval cycles

Vendor relationships improve as payment times drop from weeks to days. Digital workflows route documents to appropriate reviewers based on predefined rules while automatically sending reminders for pending items, keeping processes moving even when key personnel are unavailable.

5. Unlock early payment discounts

Treasury teams capture significant savings previously left unclaimed. Smart payment timing analyzes payment terms alongside cash position to recommend optimal payment scheduling that balances discount capture with cash flow management.

6. Enhance financial visibility

Leaders make confident decisions based on accurate, real-time data. Dashboards provide complete visibility into all outstanding invoices, approval statuses, and upcoming payment obligations rather than discovering surprise invoices during month-end.

7. Streamline audit preparation

Compliance teams confidently face audits without the traditional document scramble. Every invoice maintains a complete history of receipt, approvals, changes, and payment execution, creating perfect audit trails accessible in seconds rather than days.

8. Reduce vendor inquiries

AP staff focus on strategic work instead of answering routine status questions. Vendors access self-service portals for invoice and payment information, eliminating interruptions that previously could consume up to 30% of the AP team's workday.

9. Simplify month-end closing

Finance teams close books in days rather than weeks. Automated matching of payment records with bank data identifies exceptions requiring attention while maintaining complete transaction histories, significantly accelerating your month-end closing process.

10. Scales effortlessly with growth

Companies handle increasing invoice volumes without adding headcount. The same automation handles 10,000 invoices as effectively as it processes 1,000, allowing finance teams to support business growth without proportional cost increases.

The cumulative impact of these automations transforms accounts payable from a transaction-processing function into a strategic business partner. Your organization gains substantial time savings and improved accuracy while finance professionals focus on analysis and forward-looking initiatives instead of manual paperwork.

Why businesses of all sizes automate accounts payable

Organizations across the spectrum recognize AP automation as a strategic imperative, though their specific motivations vary based on structure, resources, and growth stage. The technology offers tailored benefits that address unique operational challenges regardless of company size.

Why enterprise businesses are using AP automation

Large organizations face distinct automation imperatives tied to their complex structures. Multi-entity operations across diverse jurisdictions require standardized processes that maintain compliance without adding administrative burden. Automation drastically accelerates financial close cycles, with leading enterprises reducing month-end closing from weeks to days, delivering timely insights to decision-makers. Forward-thinking CFOs leverage comprehensive accounting automation as the foundation for advanced capabilities like predictive analytics and scenario modeling that increasingly differentiate financial performance between competitors.

Why startups are using AP automation

Startups turn to accounting automation to address their specific operational challenges, particularly the limited bandwidth of founders who often handle financial tasks alongside core business responsibilities. Modern startup accounting software now offers sophisticated capabilities at accessible price points, making automation realistic even for modest technology budgets. Founders typically save 5 to 10 hours weekly by automating financial tasks, time they redirect to customer relationships and business development. The technology grows seamlessly with the business, eliminating the traditional need to hire additional administrative staff as transaction volumes increase during expansion phases.

What to look for in AP automation software

Selecting the right AP automation software is a big decision for streamlining financial operations, reducing processing costs, and improving data accuracy. Numerous options are available, so organizations must prioritize features that align with their business needs while ensuring scalability and integration with existing systems. Here are the key capabilities to look for when evaluating AP automation solutions.

Invoice capture and data extraction

A robust AP automation solution should efficiently handle invoices from multiple sources, including email, supplier portals, and scanned documents. Advanced OCR technology is essential for automatically extracting key invoice details such as vendor information, invoice numbers, and line items. AI-powered recognition further enhances accuracy by adapting to invoice formats and layouts, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

Intelligent approval workflows

Automated approval workflows should mirror an organization's hierarchy to ensure invoices are routed to the right decision-makers. Invoice automation streamlines this process by automatically forwarding documents based on predefined rules, reducing delays and manual intervention. The best solutions offer customizable approval rules, automated reminders for pending approvals, and escalation protocols to prevent processing delays. Mobile accessibility is also critical, allowing approvers to review and authorize invoices on the go, keeping the process efficient and timely.

Integrations with existing software stack

A seamless connection between AP automation software and existing ERP, accounting, and payment platforms is essential for maintaining an efficient financial workflow. Look for solutions that provide API support for custom integrations and automatic syncing with vendor databases and purchase orders. This ensures that invoice approvals and payments align with existing financial data, reducing discrepancies and manual accounts payable reconciliation efforts.

Strong security features

Robust security and compliance features will protect against payment fraud and ensure regulatory adherence. The AP software you choose should offer duplicate invoice detection, flagging of suspicious transactions, and deep access controls with role-based permissions. Digital audit trails provide a transparent record of all approvals, modifications, and payments, simplifying financial audits and compliance reporting.

Payment flexibility

The ability to pay a vendor directly within the platform provides a significant competitive advantage. The best AP automation solutions support multiple payment methods including ACH transfers, virtual corporate cards, and wire payments to accommodate vendor preferences. Additionally, automated payment scheduling helps organizations optimize cash flow, ensuring timely disbursements while capturing early payment discounts.

AI-driven insights

A well-designed user interface enhances the efficiency of finance teams. AI-driven insights can further improve decision-making by recommending process improvements and cost-saving opportunities. Solutions with custom reporting and real-time analytics enable finance teams to monitor accounts payable KPIs such as days payable outstanding, invoice processing costs, and early payment discount capture rates. These actionable metrics help organizations track business expenses, manage outstanding payments, and forecast cash flow more accurately while continuously improving AP performance.

Scalability

As businesses grow, accounts payable software must scale to accommodate increased invoice volume and more complex financial structures. Cloud-based solutions offer the advantage of remote access, multi-location support, and real-time collaboration among finance teams.Look for platforms that offer scalable pricing models, where costs adjust based on usage such as invoice volume or the number of users allowing you to manage costs as your business expands.

Choosing the right AP automation software is about creating a connected financial system that improves accuracy, efficiency, and financial control. Businesses should seek a solution that not only meets their current payment needs but also adapts to future growth, providing real-time insights and automation capabilities that drive long-term success.