SmartAsset reports nearly one million U.S. retirees moved states in 2023, with Florida and North Carolina as top destinations, while California saw the largest outflow.

Where in the US retirees are moving in 2025

Nearly one million people ages 60 and over in the U.S. crossed state lines to make a new home in 2023, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau. With a lower risk tolerance for market fluctuations, retirees may seek other ways to maximize their income and make the most out of life, including moving to places that better suit their budget, tax, and lifestyle needs. In addition to seeking fulfilling and financially secure retirements, wider trends in migration among this demographic have potential implications for the local tax base, housing market, and business environment.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 164 of the largest U.S. cities and all 50 states based on the net number of retirees — assumed to be people ages 60 and over — moving in.

Key Findings

Southwestern cities are the most popular destinations for retirees. Mesa, AZ gained the most retirees studywide with a net gain of 2,044. In Nevada, North Las Vegas (+1,420); Paradise (+1,416); Spring Valley (+1,312); Henderson (+1,194) also made the top 10 cities retirees are flocking to, along with Scottsdale, AZ (+904).

Mesa, AZ gained the most retirees studywide with a net gain of 2,044. In Nevada, North Las Vegas (+1,420); Paradise (+1,416); Spring Valley (+1,312); Henderson (+1,194) also made the top 10 cities retirees are flocking to, along with Scottsdale, AZ (+904). Despite a preference for Southwestern cities, Florida and North Carolina are the most popular states for retirees. Florida gained the most retirees over one year at a net of +44,504. North Carolina ranked second at the state level with a net gain of 20,369. Arizona was neck and neck with North Carolina at +20,203.

Florida gained the most retirees over one year at a net of +44,504. North Carolina ranked second at the state level with a net gain of 20,369. Arizona was neck and neck with North Carolina at +20,203. Retirees are steering clear of New York City. In just one year, a net 17,084 retirees moved out of The Big Apple, after 23,874 individuals aged 60 and over moved out compared to only 6,790 moving in. Relative to population size, Ann Arbor, MI (-889) is losing retirees at the fastest rate.

In just one year, a net 17,084 retirees moved out of The Big Apple, after 23,874 individuals aged 60 and over moved out compared to only 6,790 moving in. Relative to population size, Ann Arbor, MI (-889) is losing retirees at the fastest rate. At the state level, California lost the most retirees. A net of 56,858 people aged 60 and over left California in 2023. In particular, Los Angeles (-3,187) and San Diego (-2,604) had large net losses, second and third only to New York City.

Table ranking the top cities where retirees are moving. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Cities Where Retirees Are Moving

Cities are ranked based on the net migration of people aged 60 and over in 2023.

1. Mesa, Arizona

Net migration: 2,044

Retirees who moved in: 4,941

Retirees who moved out: 2,897

Total population, all ages: 511,624

Total population aged 60+: 131,562

North Las Vegas, Nevada

Net migration: 1,420

Retirees who moved in: 2,443

Retirees who moved out: 1,023

Total population, all ages: 284,772

Total population aged 60+: 52,082

Paradise, Nevada

Net migration: 1,416

Retirees who moved in: 2,054

Retirees who moved out: 638

Total population, all ages: 177,413

Total population aged 60+: 37,849

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Net migration: 1,314

Retirees who moved in: 2,599

Retirees who moved out: 1,285

Total population, all ages: 702,654

Total population aged 60+: 132,318

Spring Valley, Nevada

Net migration: 1,312

Retirees who moved in: 1,421

Retirees who moved out: 109

Total population, all ages: 198,326

Total population aged 60+: 47,754

Henderson, Nevada

Net migration: 1,194

Retirees who moved in: 3,578

Retirees who moved out: 2,384

Total population, all ages: 337,280

Total population aged 60+: 90,764

Durham, North Carolina

Net migration: 1,117

Retirees who moved in: 1,406

Retirees who moved out: 289

Total population, all ages: 295,845

Total population aged 60+: 55,904

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Net migration: 1,054

Retirees who moved in: 2,163

Retirees who moved out: 1,109

Total population, all ages: 425,142

Total population aged 60+: 70,151

St. Petersburg, Florida

Net migration: 981

Retirees who moved in: 2,294

Retirees who moved out: 1,313

Total population, all ages: 263,546

Total population aged 60+: 79,785

Scottsdale, Arizona

Net migration: 904

Retirees who moved in: 2,519

Retirees who moved out: 1,615

Total population, all ages: 244,421

Total population aged 60+: 87,179

Top 10 Cities Retirees Are Moving Out Of

Cities are ranked based on the net migration of people aged 60 and over in 2023.

New York, New York

Net migration: -17,084

Retirees who moved in: 6,790

Retirees who moved out: 23,874

Total population, all ages: 8,258,035

Total population aged 60+: 1,940,556

Los Angeles, California

Net migration: -3,187

Retirees who moved in: 4,196

Retirees who moved out: 7,383

Total population, all ages: 3,820,963

Total population aged 60+: 763,361

San Diego, California

Net migration: -2,604

Retirees who moved in: 1,541

Retirees who moved out: 4,145

Total population, all ages: 1,388,312

Total population aged 60+: 273,581

Washington, District of Columbia

Net migration: -2,434

Retirees who moved in: 2,710

Retirees who moved out: 5,144

Total population, all ages: 678,972

Total population aged 60+: 120,177

Denver, Colorado

Net migration: -2,286

Retirees who moved in: 1,801

Retirees who moved out: 4,087

Total population, all ages: 716,577

Total population aged 60+: 125,676

Oakland, California

Net migration: -2,016

Retirees who moved in: 379

Retirees who moved out: 2,395

Total population, all ages: 436,508

Total population aged 60+: 88,080

Arlington, Virginia

Net migration: -1,703

Retirees who moved in: 771

Retirees who moved out: 2,474

Total population, all ages: 234,162

Total population aged 60+: 40,434

Chicago, Illinois

Net migration: -1,699

Retirees who moved in: 3,612

Retirees who moved out: 5,311

Total population, all ages: 2,664,454

Total population aged 60+: 533,029

San Jose, California

Net migration: -1,668

Retirees who moved in: 656

Retirees who moved out: 2,324

Total population, all ages: 969,615

Total population aged 60+: 200,684

Anchorage, Alaska

Net migration: -1,413

Retirees who moved in: 355

Retirees who moved out: 1,768

Total population, all ages: 286,075

Total population aged 60+: 53,946

Table ranking the top states where retirees are moving. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 10 States Where Retirees Are Moving

States are ranked based on the net migration of people aged 60 and over in 2023.

Florida

Net migration: 44,504

Retirees who moved in: 143,378

Retirees who moved out: 98,874

Total population, all ages: 22,610,726

Total population aged 60+: 6,515,453

North Carolina

Net migration: 20,369

Retirees who moved in: 45,803

Retirees who moved out: 25,434

Total population, all ages: 10,835,491

Total population aged 60+: 2,610,422

Arizona

Net migration: 20,203

Retirees who moved in: 54,045

Retirees who moved out: 33,842

Total population, all ages: 7,431,344

Total population aged 60+: 1,905,562

South Carolina

Net migration: 14,676

Retirees who moved in: 34,738

Retirees who moved out: 20,062

Total population, all ages: 5,373,555

Total population aged 60+: 1,408,424

Georgia

Net migration: 13,789

Retirees who moved in: 37,145

Retirees who moved out: 23,356

Total population, all ages: 11,029,227

Total population aged 60+: 2,370,455

Texas

Net migration: 10,050

Retirees who moved in: 60,245

Retirees who moved out: 50,195

Total population, all ages: 30,503,301

Total population aged 60+: 5,889,582

Nevada

Net migration: 5,782

Retirees who moved in: 22,036

Retirees who moved out: 16,254

Total population, all ages: 3,194,176

Total population aged 60+: 757,348

Idaho

Net migration: 5,182

Retirees who moved in: 13,665

Retirees who moved out: 8,483

Total population, all ages: 1,964,726

Total population aged 60+: 463,084

Oklahoma

Net migration: 4,940

Retirees who moved in: 13,021

Retirees who moved out: 8,081

Total population, all ages: 4,053,824

Total population aged 60+: 925,676

Delaware

Net migration: 4,519

Retirees who moved in: 8,718

Retirees who moved out: 4,199

Total population, all ages: 1,031,890

Total population aged 60+: 296,881

Top 10 States Retirees Are Moving Out of

Cities are ranked based on the net migration of people aged 60 and over in 2023.

California

Net migration: -56,858

Retirees who moved in: 40,749

Retirees who moved out: 97,607

Total population, all ages: 38,965,193

Total population aged 60+: 8,651,346

New York

Net migration: -39,123

Retirees who moved in: 26,092

Retirees who moved out: 65,215

Total population, all ages: 19,571,216

Total population aged 60+: 4,950,701

New Jersey

Net migration: -15,151

Retirees who moved in: 17,097

Retirees who moved out: 32,248

Total population, all ages: 9,290,841

Total population aged 60+: 2,279,626

Illinois

Net migration: -14,207

Retirees who moved in: 22,260

Retirees who moved out: 36,467

Total population, all ages: 12,549,689

Total population aged 60+: 3,031,809

Maryland

Net migration: -6,118

Retirees who moved in: 17,243

Retirees who moved out: 23,361

Total population, all ages: 6,180,253

Total population aged 60+: 1,481,299

Pennsylvania

Net migration: -4,829

Retirees who moved in: 27,647

Retirees who moved out: 32,476

Total population, all ages: 12,961,683

Total population aged 60+: 3,499,469

Colorado

Net migration: -4,648

Retirees who moved in: 23,199

Retirees who moved out: 27,847

Total population, all ages: 5,877,610

Total population aged 60+: 1,301,867

Massachusetts

Net migration: -4,544

Retirees who moved in: 15,093

Retirees who moved out: 19,637

Total population, all ages: 7,001,399

Total population aged 60+: 1,782,008

Michigan

Net migration: -4,161

Retirees who moved in: 22,848

Retirees who moved out: 27,009

Total population, all ages: 10,037,261

Total population aged 60+: 2,629,520

Washington

Net migration: -3,807

Retirees who moved in: 21,417

Retirees who moved out: 25,224

Total population, all ages: 7,812,880

Total population aged 60+: 1,822,469

Data and Methodology

To find both the states and cities where retirees are moving, SmartAsset analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2023 one-year American Community Survey.

This SmartAsset study considers the populations aged 60 and older (for these purposes, retirees) in 164 of the largest cities in the U.S. for which data was available, as well as all 50 states. Net migration for each city was determined by subtracting the number of retirees who moved out of the city or state from the number of people in that demographic who moved into the city or state. Cities were ranked by the highest net migration.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.