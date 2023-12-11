Will Smith becomes Fresh Prince at 'Grammys Salute to 50 Years of Hip-hop' reunion performance

Will Smith took a trip down memory lane and tapped into his Fresh Prince alter ego during a recent performance celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

Joining forces with friend and longtime collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff at the Grammys Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop, which aired on CBS Sunday night, December 10, Smith helped to celebrate hip-hop's birthday by performing a medley of throwback hits.

"In a year and a night full of hip-hop moments, this is a big one," said Philadelphia native Questlove, who introduced the duo before they took the stage.

After first performing "Brand New Funk" from their 1998 sophomore album, He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper, they played "Gettin' Jiggy With It," "Miami," "Summertime" and more.

Smith brought back his iconic 1989s Grammy look of an all-red ensemble and matching Phillies fitted cap. He and DJ Jazzy Jeff took home the first hip-hop Grammy at the 31st annual show, winning Best Rap Performance for "Parents Just Don't Understand."

"This was REALLY special, man," Smith said in a post-show message.

