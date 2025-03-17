Will Smith to hit the road with Based on a True Story tour

Will Smith is headed on tour.

The Fresh Prince announced his Based on a True Story summer tour Monday, revealing he'll make stops in major cities throughout Morocco, Europe and the U.K.

He'll kick off the upcoming concert series on July 13 in Germany and will end with a show on Sept. 9 in Paris. It's all in support of his recently announced album, Based on a True Story.

Will's first full-length project in 20 years, the 14-track album includes previously released singles "First Love," "Beautiful Scars," and the #1 Billboard Gospel charter "You Can Make It" featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir. It also features collaborations with his longtime friend and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross. The album is set to drop on March 28.

Smith will perform the album's new songs and play a few throwback hits, like "Jiggy Wit It," "Miami" and "Summertime," while on tour.

Tickets go on sale March 21, but fans can sign up now for early access information.

Will wrote in his announcement, "All these years, I've NEVER done a headline tour and I can't wait to see you guys!!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.