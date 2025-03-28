Will Smith's new album is 'Based on a True Story'

RITW/SLANG Recordings
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Will Smith is back in his music bag, releasing his first full-length album in two decades. Based on a True Story features 14 tracks and appearances by Teyana Taylor, as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff and comedian/social media personality B. Simone, who appear on the intro, "Int. Barbershop - Day."

The first track finds Will addressing his first Oscar win in 2022 and slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony, which led to his 10-year ban from the event and rumors the award would be rescinded. "I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ and you know they only made him do that s*** because he's Black," he raps, though he was never asked to return the award.

“I ain’t never gonna forgive him for the s*** he did," Will seemingly raps about Rock. “You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth."

Will also references those topics on “You Lookin’ For Me?," where he raps, "Won't stop, my s***'s still hot even though I won't get nominatеd/ Personal life with my wife, mind your business, it's complicated."

Previously released singles, including "First Love" featuring India Martinez and Marcin, "Beautiful Scars" featuring Big Sean and O Banga, and "You Can Make It" featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, are also on Will's new album, which he'll support with his first headlining tour. Tickets are on sale at willsmith.com/#tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!