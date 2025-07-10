Wyclef Jean named Global Citizen ambassador

Wyclef Jean has a new title to add to his resume. After years of taking the stage at the Global Citizen Festival and working with the international organization, he has been named a Global Citizen ambassador.

"It's a true honor to be named a Global Citizen Ambassador. I've always believed in the power of music, not as simply for entertainment, but to awaken, to connect, to move people toward something greater," Jean said in a statement, according to Billboard. "As an artist and activist, my mission has always been to bring people together across borders and backgrounds."

“From New York to Detroit and beyond, music speaks the language of resilience, of hope, and of purpose. At a time when the world is in need of unity, I remain committed to turning that rhythm into real change," Wyclef continued. "This is not about awareness, it’s about action, and together, we will continue to be the change we wish to see.”

Wyclef joins previous Global Citizen ambassadors John Legend, Usher, Common, Billy Porter and more. He's set to chat with Mark Cuban Thursday at the inaugural Global Citizen NOW: Detroit summit. Billboard reports they'll discuss how music, culture and the arts helped shape the city of Detroit and its creative community.

