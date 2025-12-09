Wyclef Jean releases music video for 'Back From Abu Dhabi'

Wyclef Jean reflects on how far he's come in the new music video for his song "Back From Abu Dhabi."

Dave Chappelle kicks off the song with an M.C. introduction, appearing on a television screen on the streets of New Jersey, Jean's first-ever home in the U.S. The video intersperses clips from his time in Newark with moments in Abu Dhabi. French Montana and Rick Ross, who guest on the track, are also in the music video, where they rap their respective verses with Wyclef in what appears to be a warehouse.

The video for "Back From Abu Dhabi" is now available to watch on YouTube.

Wyclef is set to perform at Blue Note Los Angeles from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18.

