Ye to perform stadium concert in Europe this summer

Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the 'Vultures 1' playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, will return to the big stage for a stadium concert in the Netherlands this summer.

Marking his first European live concert since 2014, Ye will headline the GelreDome Arnhem on June 6.

The Netherlands date is said to serve as the first stop on a limited-run European tour, with another performance scheduled in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July.

In a release from the venue, a spokesperson referred to it as a "major moment" for fans.

"This is an event of international scale and a special moment for Dutch audiences," they said. "We expect significant demand."

News of the concert follows Ye's "To those I've Hurt" public letter in which he apologized for his antisemitic remarks and recent unusual behavior.

Presale tickets for the Netherlands concert go live Thursday, with general sale tickets available beginning Friday.

