Young Guru reacts to Timbaland's new AI artist, entertainment company: 'This ain't it'

Timbaland's decision to sign an AI artist hasn't fared well with members of the hip-hop community. After the producer announced AI rapper Tata as the first artist under his AI entertainment company, he was met with backlash from several people, including fellow hip-hop producer Young Guru.

“I’m going to say it again,” Guru wrote to Timbaland on Instagram. “I swear I love you bro but this ain’t it. Do you not realize what is going on in the world."

“Your voice is powerful and way too important to do anything like this,” Guru continued. “I have students who worship you. They are going to say ‘if Tim can do it, then it is ok for me to do it.’ These are the times, right here, that history is defined .. Human expression can never be reduced to this!!! This is way bigger than music!!! I say this all in love.”

Timbaland seemingly responded with a post of an AI-generated character saying, “Y’all crying about AI taking your spot, but your songs barely mix.”

He also addressed critics in a post that read, "I know I'm trolling but let's have real conversation. I love my independent artists. This doesn't mean I'm not working with real artists anymore."

"This just means more creativity for creators," he continued, later sharing a post with a clip of music executive Ray Daniels defending his decision.

"You guys are looking at it wrong. He's gonna make a character that he can have sing songs and sell products," Daniels said, likening the AI artist to Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and more.

"That's all these cartoonists and young kid TV shows are doing anyway, so why are y'all mad at him?"

