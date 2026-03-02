50 Cent Reportedly Developing “Surviving T.I. & Tiny” Documentary

This rap feud just took a different turn.50 Cent and T.I. have been going back and forth online for weeks. It escalated after 50 publicly called T.I. a “snitch,” bringing up old hip-hop debates. T.I. denied it and pushed back hard. Things got more personal when 50 posted unflattering images of Tiny, and T.I.’s family stepped in to defend her. T.I. then dropped two diss tracks aimed at 50.

Now insiders claim 50 is developing a documentary tentatively titled “Surviving T.I. & Tiny.” The reported project would revisit past sexual misconduct allegations made by multiple women against the couple. T.I. and Tiny have consistently denied those claims, and there have been no criminal convictions.Nothing is officially confirmed. But if this moves forward, this feud won’t just stay on social media, it could shift to streaming platforms. And that changes the conversation completely.