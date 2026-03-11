ANTROPIC, an AI company, and others join to sue the Trump Administration over disagreements on how it’s operations and restrictions should be run.
AI Giant, ANTROPIC is at odds with the current administration, and why are you aging faster?!
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
Get the new Star 94.5 app!
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!