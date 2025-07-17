Senegal has officially canceled AKON’S City Project, a $6 Billion Futuristic City but will be working with him on a smaller scale project. Senegal has reclaimed most of the original land for it’s own Billion Dollar Tourism Plans.
Akon’s $6 Billion City in Senegal has been abandoned due to a series of issues.
