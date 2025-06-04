Season 23 of American Idol has shown us that hard work and determination is really a thing. After auditioning three separate times for Idol and finishing third on BET’s Sunday Best, Jamal Roberts finally brings home the Gold.
American Idol Winner, Jamal Roberts shares what kept his drive going following two rejections.
