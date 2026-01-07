Christian Keyes says the original vision for All the Queen’s Men was sabotaged by Tyler Perry studios with references of weird, and extreme storylines that he personally doesn’t agree with.
Christian Keyes says All the Queen’s Men was ruined after Tyler Perry stepped in to run the show.
