Christian Keyes says All the Queen’s Men was ruined after Tyler Perry stepped in to run the show.

tyler perry ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images) (Paul R. Giunta)
By Rob O’ Snap and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" featuring Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack, Juicy, Special K, Rock-T & Rickey Smiley airs M-F 6-10 am on HOT 105!

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy