Comedian, Special K of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show talks “Man Law” Monday’s.

WHQT Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
By Rob O’ Snap and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" featuring Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack, Juicy, Special K, Rock-T & Rickey Smiley airs M-F 6-10 am on HOT 105!

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy