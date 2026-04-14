Happy Birthday love, is going out to ‘Da Brat’ who’s celebrating her special day today. Feel free to jump in the comment section to send your HBD wishes.
Help us wish ‘Da Brat’ a very Happy Birthday.
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
Get the new Star 94.5 app!
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!