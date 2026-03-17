Longtime Co-Host of Showtime at The Apollo, Kiki Shepard has passed away.

Kiki Shepard
Kiki Shepard BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Kiki Shepard attends Los Angeles Urban League's Whitney M Young, Jr. Awards Dinner on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. She died on March 16 at the age of 74. (Photo by Jarrod Williams/Getty Images) (Jarrod Williams/Getty Images)
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