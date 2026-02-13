Michael Jackson’s Estate Is going After SEXY RED ???

Michael Jackson at the Dreamgirls after-party at Desilu Studios in Culver City, California on March 30, 1983 ( Mike Guastella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images).
By Big Lip

Aye, this one messy right here. Michael Jackson’s estate says they had ZERO clue about Sexyy Red flipping “Beat It”, and they definitely didn’t sign off on it. Journalist Loren Lorosa reports the estate is not happy, and legal smoke could be coming, but nothing official yet. Sexyy Red previewed a wild, explicit version of the 1982 classic online, and social media been split ever since. Now remember, “Beat It” off Thriller is one of the biggest songs EVER, and Mike’s catalog is locked down tight. So for now, the estate is making it clear, they didn’t know, they didn’t approve, and somebody might be in trouble.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy