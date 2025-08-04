Grammy Award Winner Muni Long, says at 145lbs she feels “Fluffy” and loves it. Some were online criticizing her, but the response cleared the air.
Muni Long addressed rumors about her weight on Instagram Live stating she isn’t pregnant or sick.
0
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
Get the new Star 94.5 app!
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!