The Rickey Smiley Morning participated in the #MusicGives Campaign to help Fight Childhood Cancer.

What would donating less than Twenty-dollars a month do for a child suffering from Cancer, you may ask? Miracle’s!
What would donating less than Twenty-dollars a month do for a child suffering from Cancer, you may ask? Miracle’s!
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!