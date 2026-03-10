Rihanna was at her Beverly Hills home with her children, when suddenly chaos outside of her home involving shots fired had authorities looking for a suspect in a White Tesla according to witnesses. The alleged shooter was later apprehended.
Rihanna’s home in Beverly Hills was shot at, and authorities has someone in custody.
