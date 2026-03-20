Tasha K, lists home for sale amid Cardi B. judgement battle

Cardi B
Cardi B lawsuit FILE PHOTO: Cardi B attends the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. She took the stand in her defense after being sued by a security guard who claimed the rapper cut her. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
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