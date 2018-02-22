Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: February 28, 2018

Listen All Weekend To Win Tickets!

Comments

 

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary, UniverSoul Circus is returning to Central Florida and Tampa, March 28th through April 1st at Raymond James Stadium.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets! Call the STAR 94.5 Hotline at 844-945-2945 when you hear the cue, be caller #9 and you could win 4 tickets to the show! 

Win at: 

  • Friday: 8:05p, 10:05p 
  • Saturday: 10:05a, 12:05p, 2:05p, 7:05p, 9:05p 
  • Sunday: 2:05p, 4:05p, 6:05p 

A spectacle of global proportions, the extra special 25th Anniversary edition of everybody's favorite circus will take you on an unforgettable journey of electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances! Bringing you brand new acts from Russia, Trinidad, South Africa, Mongolia, Cuba, China, Ethiopia, and the good ole USA...get ready for a bigger, faster, louder, funkier show like no other with EVEN MORE SOUL! 

Check out more info at this link

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation