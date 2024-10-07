Hurricane Milton: These shelters are open in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Counties across Central Florida are opening or considering opening shelters ahead of Hurricane Milton.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
See a list of shelters available county-by-county below. This story will be updated as new information is announced.
Osceola County
The following shelters will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, for residents who need a safer place to ride out the storm.
Kissimmee
Celebration High School
- 1809 Celebration Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34747
Gateway High School (Pet-Friendly)
- 93 Panther Paws Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Kissimmee Middle School (Pet-Friendly)
- 2410 Dyer Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34741
Liberty High School (Pet-Friendly)
- 4250 Pleasant Hill Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34746
Osceola Council on Aging
- 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, FL 34744
- Officials said the shelter is for those with special medical needs.
St. Cloud
Harmony High School (Pet-Friendly)
- 3601 Arthur J. Gallagher Blvd., St. Cloud, FL 34771
Holopaw Community Center
- 8801 Community Center Rd., St. Cloud, FL 34773
Kenansville
Kenansville Community Center
- 1178 S Canoe Creek Rd., Kenansville, FL 34739
Marion County
Ocala
Westport High School
- 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481
- Citizens with special needs can check into the shelter at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8
- Officials said small pets are allowed into the shelter with proper documentation
Vanguard High School
- 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34475
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy School
- 16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy, FL 32134
Sumter County
No Shelters have been announced
Orange County
No Shelters have been announced
Lake County
No Shelters have been announced
Brevard County
No Shelters have been announced
Volusia County
No Shelters have been announced
Seminole County
No Shelters have been announced:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group