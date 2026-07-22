Listen for Chance To Win Patti Labelle Tickets

Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle is performing live at the Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, December 17th and STAR 94.5 has your way in!

Listen to JoJo this week (7/22-7/24) inside the 1p hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show.

For another opportunity to win, enter below between July 22nd through July 26 for your opportunity to win two tickets!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for details on purchasing tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 22nd - July 26th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen to Star 94.5 on weekdays between July 22nd - July 26th for cue to call, be designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to three (3) winners will be selected for On-Air, and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Patti LaBelle live at Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, December 17th, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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