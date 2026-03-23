Aging mission critical infrastructure poses growing global threat

Independent Contributor

From power grids to transportation hubs and emergency communications, aging infrastructure impacts society through operational failures, increased public safety risks, and strained local and federal maintenance budgets. That's why mission-critical infrastructure system modernization has become a priority.

According to CrowdStrike's 2026 report, there has been an 89% increase in AI-enabled attacks from adversaries. Without sufficient infrastructure and systems in place to combat these and similar attacks, these attacks can impact services from hospitals to banks. Therefore, this aging infrastructure can't afford to have any downtime.

What Is Mission Critical Infrastructure?

This infrastructure includes all the facilities, assets, and systems essential for a society's safety, survival, and continuous operation. Therefore, it's vital for these structures to be modern and compliant to avoid safety risks and loss of revenue.

Examples of modern mission-critical infrastructure include:

Transportation systems, like railways Government defense systems Healthcare facilities, such as hospitals Utility and energy sources, like power grids Data centers Food and agriculture Nuclear reactors Waste water systems Financial banking networks

What Are Some Global Infrastructure Issues?

As the world expands and its technology advances, the facilities and organizations that society relies on must keep up. Some countries may have access, but it's too expensive.

Others have more advanced tools, but human power must connect these advancements to existing older systems.

Some Countries Are in the Dark

A lack of reliable electricity due to frequent outages and internet access remains a problem, as a whopping 1.18 billion people are energy poor, according to the World Bank. A lack of such infrastructure can limit developing countries' economic growth and keep them in a cycle of poverty.

Green Technology Is Advancing Faster

In developed countries, the focus is on more maintenance and rapid technical upgrades to existing systems already in place and quickly aging out. A big concern is the commitment to Net-zero carbon and green energy, where power grids are straining to meet the rising demand for this increasing electrification.

More wind turbines and solar panels are in production. However, society must quickly train workers to build out and continuously service these green energy facilities, while connecting them to the existing infrastructure with little to no downtime.

Nature and War Impact

Sadly, some disruptions to the infrastructure can be out of one's control as climate change impacts existing structures' vulnerability, as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, wreak havoc. There's also ongoing geopolitical disruption that can be even more destructive and disrupt supply chains.

What Are Some Preventive Infrastructure Strategies?

Proactive measures to maintain and enhance structures include regular inspections and early repairs based on data from sensors that spot issues early. Structural retrofitting and reinforcement by contractors like Stream Mission Critical enable old infrastructure to meet modern safety standards and withstand ongoing natural hazards.

Restoring wetlands and planting forests not only helps the natural ecosystem but can also help mitigate flood impacts on mission-critical infrastructure.

Upgrading Mission Critical Can't Wait

As you can see, mission-critical infrastructure is an essential part of how society functions. If anything, from banks to hospital power to emergency call lines go down, it could have devastating consequences.

Therefore, various stakeholders must do what they can to continuously maintain and improve existing zones and build out new ones where needed.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.