From complaint to court: The journey of a defective product claim

Independent Contributor

Dealing with a defective product claim consists of a structured approach that involves gathering evidence, establishing liability, and getting legal representation for proper compensation. After immediately seeking medical care, which creates a medical record related to the incident, secure the product as it is now evidence for your defective product lawsuit.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the number of consumer product-related injuries increased by 18.2% from 2020 to 2024. From furniture beds to skin care, there are products you should be careful of regarding injury, but a lawyer can help you if you or someone else is hurt.

What Are the Immediate Steps to Follow for a Product Liability Claim?

When you're dealing with a product malfunction, the steps you take and how you take them are vital to proving a case. Start with getting a doctor's evaluation, gathering evidence, and contacting the right authorities from the retailer to legal representation.

Medical Care

If you suffered any external or internal injuries from a product, immediately seek medical care, no matter how minor it is. You want a medical record directly linked to the incident as soon as possible.

Evidence Gathering

Preserving the evidence is key, so don't discard or clean the product. Store it safely somewhere in a box or plastic container that can prevent further damage, as this is your most crucial evidence.

Documentation

Treat this situation like any other accident and document it with photos and videos. Describe what happened, including the extent of your injuries, in a written journal and/or video statement.

Reporting

You should also file a direct report with the manufacturer/retailer and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, notifying them of the defect. The next person you should report all of this to is a local attorney.

Do I Need Legal Representation for a Defective Product Issue?

Because product liability law can be complex, you should avoid representing yourself and consult an expert, such as personal injury lawyer Stephen Babcock. Your legal claim procedures involve your lawyer identifying the liable parties, which may be:

Retailer

Manufacturer

Distributor

A lawyer can evaluate your case of strength and determine what type of defect has occurred. If they decide it's a case they can move forward with, they'll file the complaint and notify the defendant of the pending lawsuit.

If you're worried about going to trial, be aware that most cases are settled out of court. Your lawyer can often negotiate to reach a settlement agreement covering any damages related to your medical expenses, lost wages, and ongoing care you may need. During this time, avoid posting to social media or speaking to the manufacturer's insurance company on your own, as your legal counsel should handle all communication.

Understand Navigating Product Claims

A defective product isn't something to ignore, and if something has caused you an injury, you have the right to compensation. Report the incident in case an ongoing recall is needed, as other people could be injured with the same product.

Gather evidence, document your injury, seek medical care, and don't forget your legal rights by contacting an attorney.

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