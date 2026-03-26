The cost of poor knowledge retention in corporate training programs

Independent Contributor

The cost of poor knowledge retention in corporate training includes wasted resources, decreased productivity, and demotivated employees. Training Magazine reports that companies across the US spent $102.8 billion on corporate training costs in 2025, yet poor knowledge retention may mean most of it went to waste.

To avoid the training budget impact that ineffective training inevitably brings, businesses need to think about how to level up and maximize the impact of workplace training.

What Is Knowledge Retention and Why Does It Matter in Corporate Training?

Knowledge retention is about more than remembering when Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue. It's the ability to apply learned skills over time. Crucially, it's about optimizing training investment so your company sees the biggest bang for its buck in terms of an improved bottom line.

Poor knowledge retention effects include:

Outdated knowledge and practices

Higher turnover rates

Disenfranchised workers

By contrast, effective knowledge retention strategies result in workers who are:

Focused

Effective

Fulfilled

What Are the Hidden Costs of Poor Knowledge Retention?

The training budget impact of poor knowledge retention is an obvious drawback. But poor knowledge retention effects can cripple businesses in less obvious ways, such as:

Increased error rates

Decreased productivity when workers forget processes

Diminished morale from unsatisfying work

This problem is widespread. The 2025 LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report found that a staggering 49% of organizations believe their employees are not equipped with the right skills to follow through on their business strategies.

Clearly, businesses need to take a long, hard look at how to boost knowledge retention, or face the consequences.

What Strategies Improve Knowledge Retention in the Workplace?

If corporate training makes you think of days spent sitting around tables in cookie-cutter conference rooms listening to an expert, it's time to think outside the box. Microlearning, learning by doing, and spaced repetition are the keys to training that boosts knowledge retention and pays for itself in improved profits.

Microlearning

As the name suggests, short bursts of learning are more effective than long training days. In the days before streaming, we easily remembered what happened week after week in our favorite shows. Why? Because bursts of input are more effective than long exposure to learning.

Companies can make microlearning achievable and scalable by working with premier educational video production services. They produce content tailored to your needs, presented in bite-sized chunks. If you're an employee, maximize their impact by reviewing them regularly.

Learning by Doing

After giving input, reinforce learning with practical scenarios tailored to your business environment. Make this part of your daily practice by pairing less experienced and more experienced coworkers.

Spaced Repetition

If once is good and twice is better, then the third time's the charm.

Spaced repetition means reviewing material several times with workers, but at intervals that get further apart. This method is proven to reinforce long-term retention, optimizing training investment.

Reap the Benefits of Knowledge Retention Strategies

Improved knowledge retention helps workers feel better about what they do each day, contribute more to the success of the company, and reduces turnover and recruitment costs. For more tips on how to maximize success for yourself and your business, check out our other articles today.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.