Experts reveal the design factors that maximize housing density

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Rising housing costs and limited supply are delaying major life decisions like homebuying, showing the need for more efficient housing solutions. By optimizing design, zoning, and land use, experts can significantly increase housing density and better meet growing demand.

According to the Deloitte survey, the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is causing people to put off major life decisions, like buying a house.

One big reason for the high prices of homes is that there aren't enough homes being built. For example, the California Building Industry Association says that California is building an average of 80,000 new homes per year, falling well short of the required 180,000 properties to meet demand.

There's a clear need for sustainable housing design that uses expert design insights to optimize housing density.

How Missing Middle Housing Impacts Efficient Urban Living

Middle housing is the range of housing types between detached single-family homes and large apartment buildings. Think of properties like duplexes and small townhomes.

According to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, while these were once common in American cities, zoning laws came into force after the Second World War, making such buildings illegal in many residential neighborhoods.

These types of buildings are often referred to as missing middle housing because restrictive zoning laws have essentially prevented them from being built in mass residential neighborhoods. They significantly increase the housing density in an area, but from the outside, they don't look like typical apartment complexes.

Instead, they appear to be ordinary houses with multiple front entrances. One of the best features of middle housing is that it can use existing residential space more efficiently, like underused lots and abandoned properties.

How Are Designers Ensuring Density Optimization?

The main design factors that most affect unit count are zoning rules, which are significant because they determine:

The minimum distances from lot lines that developers are permitted to build

The total buildable floor area relative to the lot size

The percentage of the lot that can be built on

Experienced designers know how to optimize designs to maximize the number of individual units on a lot within legal limits.

Designers also increase unit count by building upwards. Practical design increases a building's occupancy rate without affecting the footprint. By carefully considering factors like ceiling height and natural light, relatively modest units are viable.

On some lots, developers might carefully consider parking. States like California have eliminated or significantly reduced parking requirements for residential developments, meaning well-informed designers can claim large parts of a lot that would have otherwise been used for parking.

How Can Designers Account for Urban Planning Factors?

Housing development projects often end up with a lower unit count than planned because designers discover issues like the following late in the design process:

Structural constraints

Utility limits

Civil laws

Some organizations have engineers and other experts working closely with designers to ensure the proposed unit count isn't driven down by unforeseen factors. You can check out these architectural design services here.

Solving the Housing Density Problem

Recent zoning policy reforms mean higher housing density is now less constrained by regulation. Now, it's up to design and engineering expertise to make optimal use of available building lots.

If you're interested in reading more about housing reform, check out the rest of our blog posts.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.