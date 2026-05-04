Independent Contributor

For many investors, portfolio overlap is a major obstacle in creating long-term wealth. The problem is that it makes your portfolio less diversified than you think.

First things first: what is portfolio overlap? This occurs when you own shares with several funds that have overlapping positions. By limiting your exposure to just a few companies' shares, your portfolio becomes unbalanced and risky.

When Does Portfolio Overlap Happen?

In many cases, portfolio overlap will occur without the investor realizing it. Here are some common practices that may lead to it:

Investing in multiple funds from the same category

Investing in index funds and ETFs that track the same index

Not reviewing your portfolio regularly

Why Is Portfolio Overlap Risky?

Overlapping can have a major impact on financial portfolio diversification. In general, it makes your portfolio riskier than it needs to be.

Why is this a problem? With overlapping investments, the same stocks performing badly will cause funds to decline in value at the same time. This may result in larger losses than if your portfolio contained different investment types.

Good investment risk management involves being very careful about what funds to invest in. If too many of your funds are invested in the same equities, it's often a good idea to switch to funds that target different sectors.

How to Measure Portfolio Overlap?

Evaluating portfolio overlap regularly is essential for reducing investment risks. Here are a few investor-friendly ways to assess fund overlap:

Review Fund Factsheets

Asset Management Companies (AMCs) frequently publish fact sheets that show each fund's top holdings and sector allocations. Comparing these across different schemes allows you to identify common sectors or stocks that may overlap.

Look for Patterns in Exposure

When reviewing your portfolio, pay attention to recurring sector themes or stock names across your funds. Two schemes may be in different categories, but holdings that are too similar can still lead to overlap.

Check Portfolio Disclosures

All mutual funds periodically disclose their full portfolio. You can find these on the official sites of the AMCs. Cross-reference the holdings to check for repetition of stocks. You should also look at the stocks' weightages across funds.

How to Manage Portfolio Overlap?

If you notice excessive overlap, it's crucial to keep your portfolio diversified. Here are some investment strategy tips that will help you do that:

Select Diverse Funds

One of the most effective portfolio management strategies is to invest across different fund categories. Consider specialized 401(k) options that align with your investment goals, such as a Pilot Retirement Account Plan (PRAP).

Monitor Your Portfolio

Make a habit of checking your portfolio regularly to identify overlaps that may have crept into your holdings. Timely adjustments are the best way to keep your portfolio aligned with your diversification goals.

Opt for Distinct Investment Approaches

Beyond investing across different sectors, you may want to combine investment approaches. For instance, pairing a growth-focused fund with a value-oriented fund can help reduce overlap. Choose funds that differ in:

Mandates

Fund managers

Investment styles

Diversify Your Portfolio Today!

The bottom line: portfolio overlap is an issue every investor should keep in mind. This guide can help you deal with it, but you may also want to consider consulting a financial adviser for specialized guidance.

Keep reading our finance-related content for more investment tips!

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.