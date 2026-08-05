Insurance tactics that hurt motorcycle accident victims

Independent Contributor

The quick settlement offer, the recorded statement, and the rider-blame argument are three of the most commonly used insurance tactics that cost motorcycle accident victims dearly when making a claim. It's common for insurance adjusters to try all three within days of an accident, before it's possible to assess the seriousness of your injuries and the extent of your damages.

Motorcycles only make up 3% of registered vehicles, yet motorcyclists accounted for 16.2% of all traffic fatalities in 2024, according to the National Safety Council. With the stats loaded against riders, it's vital to avoid motorcycle insurance pitfalls when pursuing your legal rights after an accident.

Tactic 1: The Fast Offer

After a motorcycle crash, accident victims are in pain, not thinking clearly, and overwhelmed by how to pay for medical expenses and lost earnings. If you don't get sound insurance claim advice, a fast offer of cash that will be in your account in days could sound extremely tempting.

However, that quick buck could become the worst mistake of your life. Many motorcycle accident injuries, including serious orthopedic injuries, nerve damage, and traumatic brain injuries, do not reveal their full severity and cost until long after the initial hospital visit.

Accepting a fast offer usually involves signing a release that closes the claim permanently. This means that whatever surgeries or medical treatment follows, you will have no recourse to claim further compensation. This is why, rather than navigating insurance tactics alone, accident victims should always get help from Oklahoma City motorcycle lawyers to understand their legal rights.

Tactic 2: The Recorded Statement

One of the best pieces of insurance claim advice is that you are not obliged by law to give a recorded statement to the other driver's insurance company. An adjuster may exert pressure or try to make you believe that you are, but you are not. So hold firm and refuse to give a statement that could be used against you later.

Remember that an adjuster's questions may sound general, even caring. But answering questions such as, "How are you?" with "I'm doing OK", could wreck your chances of proving how serious your injuries are down the line.

Tactic 3: The Rider-Blame Argument

If you're a motorcycle rider, it'll come as no surprise to you that riders get a bad rap, even from insurance companies. The other party's insurer is interested in putting as much blame on you as possible. In states like Oklahoma, comparative negligence laws mean that if your liability exceeds that of the other driver, you walk away with nothing.

Insurers will try to argue that you were lane-splitting, speeding, or just hard to see because of your narrow profile to try to shift the blame onto you.

Motorbike Accident Legal Help Protects Accident Victims

Motorcycle accident victims can easily become unfair targets of insurance adjusters looking to reduce what they pay out. Real accident victim protection comes from seeking qualified legal advice from lawyers who specialize in motorcycle accidents in your locality.

For more helpful hints on navigating tricky situations on the road, check out our other articles today.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.