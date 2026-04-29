Rising home prices are pushing buyers toward nontraditional options

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Rising home prices are leading more buyers to consider nontraditional housing options like condos, mobile homes, tiny homes, and properties in emerging neighborhoods as more affordable paths to ownership.

Are you in the market for a home but feeling priced out?

Home prices have risen significantly over the past decade. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a home in 2025 was $414,000, up nearly 80% from $233,000 in 2016.

Faced with rising home prices, prospective buyers are left with few choices. Either stretch your budget further, or explore nontraditional housing options. From fixer-uppers to mobile homes, tiny homes, and properties located in less competitive neighborhoods, many first-time buyers are left with no choice but to look at alternatives.

What Are Nontraditional Housing Options for Homebuyers?

Buying a detached home is the dream for most buyers, but with these properties getting more expensive by the day, non-traditional housing options are starting to become more attractive.

Anything other than the standard detached home can be considered nontraditional, although condos, duplexes, and townhomes may feel more mainstream because of their popularity.

A mobile home is the first option that comes to mind for many. These homes are built at a manufacturing facility and transported to the lot for installation. If you already have a privately owned lot, you can purchase a mobile or manufactured home and have it installed there.

Fixer-uppers aren't very popular among first-time homebuyers since they need repairs and upgrades to be move-in ready, but if you're willing to choose that option, you could end up saving a lot of money if you snag a good deal.

Tiny homes are small residential dwellings that grew in popularity alongside the rise of minimalism, offering a lower-cost housing option with functional living spaces and reduced utility expenses.

Do Nontraditional Homes Build Equity?

One of the biggest reasons people pursue homeownership is the prospect of building long-term wealth. Just like homebuyers of 2016 who invested about $233K and are now sitting on close to $500K today, you also want your investment to grow over time.

Do non-traditional homes build equity, though? Generally, yes. Real estate assets appreciate over time, but the rate of appreciation will vary depending on the location, market conditions, property type, and how well the home has been looked after over time.

The Ideal Buyer for Alternative Homes

Anybody can take the alternative housing path, but there are people who are more suited. First-time buyers without big families, for example, can find mobile homes more attractive.

Those who are downsizing, remote workers, retirees, and budget-conscious households can all benefit from non-traditional housing options.

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Rising Home Prices Shouldn't Lock You Out of the Market

Rising home prices may make the traditional detached home feel out of reach, but there are plenty of options if you're willing to look outside the box. Whether it's a condo in an emerging neighborhood or a mobile home priced below the local median, alternative paths can help you enter the market and begin building equity.

Want to explore more smart homebuying ideas and market trends? Visit our website for practical insights that can help you make confident housing decisions.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.