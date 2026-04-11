Top tips to increase safety at home today

Independent Contributor

Increase safety at home through security systems, a dog, locking things away from children, and keeping the outdoors lit. Weatherproof upgrades, such as energy-efficient windows and doors, provide double security against potential intruders and dangerous flying debris during storms.

According to SafeWise, you may reduce your homeowner's insurance by 20% with better security. In other words, you can protect your health, safety, and budget with a few updates.

How Can I Enhance Safety at Home?

The first step to improve home security is installing a comprehensive home security system with external cameras and smart technology remote viewing, so you can keep an eye on things wherever you are. Having certain dog breeds can also provide natural protection and reduce the likelihood of burglary and other property-based crime.

Continue your home security upgrades by updating your entry spots. Invest in metal doors and bolt locks along with impact windows constructed with double-panes.

Check out https://www.beeslighting.com/collections/motion-sensor-lights for motion sensor lights that automatically turn on when movement is detected. Therefore, you'll always be alert to potential intruders, from people to dangerous wild animals. Place them around your exterior perimeter from the garage, pathways, and backyard.

Don't forget to keep up with your scheduled maintenance visits for safety at home. Your HVAC professional checks that your system runs optimally throughout a heatwave or winter freeze and doesn't have mold or dirt stuck in ducts to later circulate in the air, leading to decreased indoor air quality. Professional roof inspection helps ensure your roof can protect your home during inclement weather.

Update floors for more comfort, increased home value, and to prevent home accidents. Replace broken tiles or floorboards and consider using epoxy coating to reduce slips, falls, or tripping.

What About the Role of Weather?

If you live in an area prone to fast-moving, destructive weather like tornadoes, it may be worth building a safe room to protect your family from strong winds and flying debris. It should be on the lowest floor within an interior room and permit quick access without going outside. Upgrading to double-pane windows also protects from flying debris.

How Can I Childproof My Place?

The first steps to childproof your home are securing furniture and restricting access to hazards. Place safety gates at the top of stairs, cover outlets with plates, and lock any cabinet containing sharp objects, chemicals, or weapons (especially guns where you should also lock ammunition separately).

Make Your Home the Sanctuary It Should Be

With motion-sensor lights, a protective pet, and reinforced windows and doors, you can start enjoying more safety at home. Schedule regular maintenance of systems from your HVAC to roofing to security, to remain optimally functioning, provide proper warning about smoke/fire, remain intact during harsh weather events, and ensure poor air and other elements don't circulate in the home. Making these upgrades can save money by lowering insurance premiums, reducing the likelihood of theft and weather-based damage.

Now that you know how to play it safe at home, check our website for other home-improvement content.

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