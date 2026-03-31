What people often misunderstand about preparing for retirement

Independent Contributor

Man working with a laptop and putting coins into a glass jar to prepare for retirement. Saving money for retirement.

People often misunderstand retirement planning by underestimating how much they'll need, overestimating what Social Security can cover, delaying saving, and failing to seek professional guidance for building a sustainable long-term plan.

Yahoo! Finance reports that an estimated 4.1 million Americans will reach retirement age from 2026 to 2027. Whether you're on the cusp of retirement or still have several years to go, preparing for retirement is inevitable.

Unfortunately, retirement still catches many people unawares. As many as 46% of Americans don't have adequate retirement savings, according to Investopedia. A major reason for this is that some people misunderstand a few things about retirement, and thus make financial mistakes that leave them exposed.

How Much Do You Need to Retire?

A common misunderstanding during retirement planning is underestimating how much is needed to retire.

While there's no fixed figure for everyone, experts recommend having about 10 to 12 times your annual income by the time you retire. So, if you earn $100,000 a year, you roughly need $1.2 million.

However, many people don't follow this rule of thumb, often assuming they don't need as much money to retire. One reason is the expectation that lifestyle expenses will drop significantly.

That's rarely the case. Lifestyle expenses, including dining out, vacations, and hobbies, continue well into retirement. If you're living on a lower income during retirement, adjusting your lifestyle can be stressful.

Is Social Security Enough to Retire On?

Social Security is central to financial planning for retirees. This is one reason some people assume it's possible to live on their Social Security benefits during retirement.

Facts present a different picture. The average monthly Social Security check is $2,071 as of January 2026 (Social Security Administration), which is barely enough to cover basic expenses in retirement.

Without an additional income on top of Social Security, you'll be in financial trouble.

When Is It Too Early to Start Saving for Retirement?

You've just landed your first job at 22 and, understandably, retirement is not even on your mind. For now, you have other priorities for your income.

Yet, oftentimes, the difference between those who reach their retirement financial goals and those who don't is how early they started saving.

It's never too early to start preparing for retirement. If you're in your 20s or 30s, start making plans now.

Ignoring Professional Retirement Planning Advice

The truth is, planning for retirement is a lot more than putting money away into a retirement account every month. Chances are you won't meet your target through savings alone.

Your retirement plan needs an investment strategy, but the investment world is complex. Yet, many people don't seek the advice of a retirement planning professional to help them identify the right investments. This fee-only financial advisor in Plymouth, Minnesota, can guide you accordingly.

Start Preparing for Retirement the Right Way!

Preparing for retirement is one of the most important life decisions you'll ever make. You must get it right. By avoiding some of the common retirement myths -- like it's possible to retire on social security benefits or you don't need a professional to help you plan -- you'll be in a better position to have a successful retirement journey.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.