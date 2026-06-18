5 Movies/Documentaries You Should Watch To Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans dated back in 1865 when Union Troops arrived in Galveston, TX to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.

To commemorate the holiday here are 5 movies/documentaries to watch to dive deep into the cultural significance of the holiday and celebrate Black excellence.

SUMMER OF SOUL

Directed by Questlove, this Oscar-winning film unearths footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, serving as a vibrant celebration of Black history, music, and pride

THE BLACKENING

A sharp, satirical horror-comedy that revolves around a group of Black friends who reunite for a cabin getaway to celebrate Juneteenth, only to face a deadly and absurd challenge.

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

This documentary is based on James Baldwin’s unfinished publication Remember This House. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson this explores the history of racism in the United States through Baldwin’s recollections of civil rights movement leaders such as Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Mr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BLACK PANTHER

This is one of my no-brainer movies at the late Chadwick Boseman brought to life one of the most iconic characters from the Marvel Universe that represent the “Culture”. Even if Wakanda is a fictional place the representation of Black Excellence is deniable.

FANNIE LOU HAMER’S AMERICA

This powerful documentary of Fannie Lou Hamer’s America explores and celebrates the lesser-known life of one of the Civil Rights Movement’s greatest leaders. She is definitely somebody you should know and be aware of her contributions to the culture.