A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, Baby number 3, and a birthday!

Gucci - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Exquisite Gucci MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci) (Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)
By Gustavo Chacon

Today is A$AP Rocky’s birthday, which gives us the perfect opportunity to share some pics of Rihanna!

The two recently welcomed a brand new baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers. And yes, this is baby number three! They also have two sons, RZA (3-years old) and Riot (2-years old).

