Actor/comedian Deon Cole hospitalized in South Africa He posted to Instagram from his hospital bed

Host Deon Cole attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Actor/comedian Deon Cole was hospitalized this week in South Africa. He was there to perform at the African Laugh Festival but had to bow out due to an undisclosed health scare.

Thursday, Deon posted a pic from his hospital bed and thanked the medical professionals, his family, friends and fans for their support, patience, and understanding.

“Sorry to the African Laugh Festival I was scheduled to headline, thanks for your understanding and support (I’ll make it next year),” he continued.

