After More of a 10-Year Absence Vibe Magazine is Returning to Newsstands

NEW YORK - JUNE 17: (L-R) President of Vibe Magazine Kenard Gibbs, Executives of Violater Managament Mona Scott and Chris Lighty, Todd Moscowitz, and Vice President of Vibe Magazine Emil Wilbekin attend Vibe Magazine's Fourth Annual Quincy Jones Achievement Awards at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on June 17, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images)

When it comes to staying in the know with Black music and Pop Culture Vibe Magazine was the go to and now after more than a 10-year absence it is making a triumph return to newsstands.

Talk about the perfect way to kick off Black Music Month as the magazines first new quarterly issues will launch on June 2nd with only 1,000 print copies that will be available.

Founded by the late Quincy Jones, Vibe magazine was the epitome of Black Excellence with music, fashion, even politics not to mention iconic covers of 2Pac in a straight jacket, Death Row Records and even former president Barack Obama before he was even elected.

Now that the iconic magazine has partnered with Rolling Stone they will release quarterly premium print editions that will be sold through newsstands and Rolling Stones online shop.

Which Vibe magazine cover was your favorite?