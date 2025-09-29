All the celebrities that attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding

Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco are married, according to a post Selena shared on Instagram.
The happy couple said “I do” in Santa Barbara, California on September 27, surrounded by their family and friends.
In attendance was Selena’s bestie, Taylor Swift, alongside a few more noteable guests like
Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Ed Sheeran, according to Vogue . Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)
Selena’s co-stars from
Wizards of Waverly Place, David Henrie, and Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and Ashley Park from Only Murders in the Building were attendees. Selena Gomez and David Henrie on the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)
A few other celebrities wished the couple well on social media:
Amy Schumer commented, “Breathtaking.” Camila Cabello wrote, “love looks good on you” Lily Collins, “The most love to you both ever!!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Julia Michaels wrote “So happy for you both 🥹🥹🥹” Gordon Ramsay commented , “So happy for the both of you. Congrats !Gx”
We’re eagerly awaiting to see more photos of the wedding as they become available to the public.
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) (Savion Washington/Getty Images) Selena Gomez Hosts the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 97th Annual Oscars - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are seen during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Ballroom Entry BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Boston Celtics v New York Knicks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on April 08, 2025 in New York City. The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 119-117 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) 97th Annual Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Celebrities Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, Sting, Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Oscars (Disney/Gavin Bond) Courtesy of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Lakers vs Heat at Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA - January 03: Actress Selena Gomez, left, and actor Benny Blanco during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)