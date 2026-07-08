America’s top 10 most stressed cities

A new WalletHub report reveals the top 10 most stressed cities in America. WalletHub’s survey compared 182 U.S. cities across 39 indicators of stress, including work, finances, family life, and health and safety. The study factored in everything from unemployment and foreclosure rates to sleep habits, divorce rates and violent crime.
Although we do have our own issues here in Florida, none of our cities were named.
Do your best to live stress free and protect your peace, family.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy