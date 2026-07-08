America’s top 10 most stressed cities No Florida cities on the list

A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline, Thursday, June 10, 2021, seen from Arbutus, Md.

A new WalletHub report reveals the top 10 most stressed cities in America. WalletHub’s survey compared 182 U.S. cities across 39 indicators of stress, including work, finances, family life, and health and safety. The study factored in everything from unemployment and foreclosure rates to sleep habits, divorce rates and violent crime.

Although we do have our own issues here in Florida, none of our cities were named.

Do your best to live stress free and protect your peace, family.

A New Study Names America’s Most Stressed Cities; Full List

The sun rises behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan, the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building on a day with an extreme heat warning in New York City, July 2, 2026. (Gary Hershorn/ABC News)

Severe Weather Lightning flashes behind St. Louis Cathedral in Jackson Square as rain falls in New Orleans during Tropical Storm Arthur.in New Orleans, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) (David Grunfeld/David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayun)

Photos: 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse delights skygazers A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline, Thursday, June 10, 2021, seen from Arbutus, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)