Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and more join 'The X-Files' reboot

Amy Madigan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The upcoming reboot of The X-Files has added more actors to its cast.

Hulu has announced that Ryan Coogler's reboot of the popular sci-fi series has added Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and Ben Foster to its guest cast. Also joining the cast are Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel E. Montgrand and Sofia Grace Clifton.

The streaming service shared the casting news to its Onyx Collective Instagram on Monday.

"We are SO seated," the caption reads. "Ryan Coogler’s new X-Files reboot just added Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, Ben Foster, Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel E. Montgrand, and Sofia Grace Clifton to its guest cast ."

These new cast members join the previously announced series leads Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel.

According to its official logline, The X-Files reboot follows "two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents" who "form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena."

Coogler is writing and directing the show's pilot episode.

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