'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer assembles Marvel universe to defeat Doctor Doom

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday.' (Disney/Marvel)

The Avengers assemble in the official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel and Disney released the new trailer for the upcoming superhero film on Monday.

The film follows "beloved heroes from three distinct universes" who are "set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered," according to its official description.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed the film, which finds its tickets now on sale.

The trailer starts with Patrick Stewart back as Professor Xavier. He looks out a window at destruction in the sky. "Something's coming," he says. "Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision."

From that point on, the trailer switches to the point of view of Chris Hemsworth's Thor. As the only OG Avenger left, he rallies the troops to be able to take down Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

"I've fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together and they died," Thor says. "Mark my words, we're going to need a miracle."

He may just get that miracle in the form of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. We see him appear before Thor as he says, "Hey pal."

Thor doesn't believe it's Steve until he proves it by taking hold of Mjölnir.

Along with Downey, Evans, Hemsworth and Stewart, the film also stars Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Wesley Holloway, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

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