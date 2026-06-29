BET Awards’ finest fashions on the red carpet

Culture’s biggest night

BET Awards
2026 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Marsai Martin attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
By JoJo

In addition to the BET Awards show, we also like to see what the celebs wore on the red carpet.

So many of our favorite stars ate it all and left no crumbs as they served up some serous styles before the big show!

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet: Eva Marcille, Teyana Taylor, & More

BET Awards
2026 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Marsai Martin attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards
2026 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Queen Latifah attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards
2026 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Pinkydoll (L) attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards
2026 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Corey Mekell attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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