Boots on the Ground remix features Fantasia

The hottest song (and line dance) to sweep the nation this year is still on fiyah!

Boots on the Ground by 803 Fresh now has a Fantasia remix. In a statement, Fantasia said she knew that the song was unique.

“The moment I heard ‘Boots On The Ground, ‘ I knew it was special. Performing it with 803 felt like a full-circle moment, two Carolina voices representing where we’re from and taking it to the world,” she said.

This viral sensation is still wildly popular and is showing no signs of slowing down its nationwide momentum. Let’s keep them boots on the ground and fans in the air as we continue to kick up some dust.

Fantasia Featured On “Boots On The Ground” Remix

803 FRESH (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)