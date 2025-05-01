Brandy set to celebrate her career and personal life in her first memoir A true look at fame and resilience

Brandy Norwood has been in the spotlight since childhood. She’s an actor, a grammy-winning, platinum-selling artist. She’s adored by fans worldwide and cherished by generations.

Now she’s about to share her story in her first memoir. “For the first time, I am sharing my story — honest, unfiltered, and not through the lens of media or critics,” Brandy shared in a statement with People. “This memoir is more than a book; it’s a reflection of resilience, hope, and rediscovering myself beyond the fame, the music, and the spotlight.”

The book is currently untitled but set to be released October 7, 2025.

